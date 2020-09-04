La Liga TV ad revenues on the rise

La Liga TV advertising revenues for this season are up 20 per cent on the previous season, as fans unable to attend live matches watch on TV, boosting audiences worldwide.

La Liga has secured revenues from short ads and sponsorships worth €110 million for the 2020-2021 season, said Oscar Mayo, La Liga’s International Development Director, speaking to Reuters.

“With strong viewership, companies keep us in their communication and marketing plans, even though they cut spending overall,” Mayo said.

Revenues from La Liga’s ads – short video snippets before game transmissions start, logos aired during interruptions and billboards modified by computers to show different brands in different regions – come on top of broadcasting rights due to reach €2.1 billion this year.

Average TV audiences for Spanish games rose 48 per cent when the league resumed after a lockdown imposed in mid-March, with peaks of triple-digit increases in countries such as Belgium and South Africa.

La Liga has signed an advertising contract with betting and casino company M88 in Asia, oil company Total in Argentina, Orange in the Middle East and Africa, and has renewed a contract in the US with Verizon, Mayo said.

More than 40 per cent of La Liga’s ad revenues will come from outside Spain this season, he said, up from eight per cent five years ago.