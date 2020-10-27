Forecast: 2021 to see vertical integration & IP commoditisation

Overlapping ecosystems are to dominate entertainment service strategy in 2021, with games, audio, and video set to come under one provider, suggests a report from consultancy firm Omdia. According to Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director at Omdia, vertical integration and commoditisation of IP will come under renewed focus.

The report, 2021 Trends to Watch: Media and Entertainment Super-trends, suggests there will be a Disney-fication of the market. According to Omdia research, the Star Wars franchise generates four times more revenues via merchandise than via the box office

Other key findings: