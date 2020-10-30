OTT in 50% of Spanish homes

The pandemic has boosted the use of streaming platforms in Spain, with a growth of 33 per cent in the second quarter of the year against the same period last year, according to CNMC.

This significant growth has driven streaming platforms to be in 50 per cent of all connected households.

In just three years their penetration has doubled from 22.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2017 to 49.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020.

Netflix leads the market with 4.1 million subscribers followed by Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ both with aroound 1.25 million, and HBO with 730,000.