Comscore claims cookie-free targeting

Comscore is to launch Predictive Audiences – what it says is the industry’s first cookie-free targeting capability that enables advertisers to reach audiences based on granular consumer behaviour through privacy-friendly contextual signals.

The company explains: ‘The new solution, which delivers scale and precision beyond what is currently available in the industry, will be available in Q1 2021 for audiences from Comscore, IHS Markit, PlaceIQ, and TransUnion for use across digital, mobile, and connected TV (CTV) campaigns.”

“With Predictive Audiences, brands can continue to reach granular audiences aligned to their campaign goals based on age and gender demographics, TV viewership, OTT consumption, and consumer behaviors such as automotive purchase data, location data, and non-FCRA financial data – all in a cookie-free environment.”

“Critically, this innovation empowers advertisers to continue leveraging Comscore’s massive cross-platform data footprint and market-leading methodologies while adapting their strategies to prepare for the cookie-free era. By combining Comscore’s leading media consumption data assets with the industry’s second-largest contextual crawler and intelligent categorization technology, Comscore is able to translate audience segments at scale into contextual signals for cookie-free targeting. Leveraging these assets, Comscore has created contextual-based TV and OTT viewership segments. Furthermore, by partnering with best-in-class audience data providers IHS Markit, PlaceIQ, and TransUnion, Comscore is excited to advance the industry with viable cookie-free alternatives to maintain campaign KPIs and mitigate risk as the privacy and ID environments evolve.”

“With a cookie-free future fast approaching, it’s important to develop privacy-forward new approaches so that brands will still be able to utilise consumer behaviour to reach refined audiences,” said Rachel Gantz, General Manager, Activation Solutions, Comscore. “In very short order, the ability to reach relevant consumers in a cookie-free manner based on cross-screen behaviors will be table stakes for success.”

As the industry bids farewell to third-party cookies, privacy-focused panels at scale are vital to understanding consumer behaviors. Comscore has the largest panel with comprehensive demographics and complete measurement capabilities across web, mobile and connected TV. This forms the core of Comscore’s cookie-free solutions, with over 3 million opt-in panellists globally representing a source of truth for audience insights.

“The intersection of Comscore’s digital panels, TV panel, router data, and crawler uniquely position us to provide valuable privacy-focused segments to advertisers,” said David Algranati, Chief Product Officer, Comscore. “These assets are a critical reason why we are able to deliver next-generation methodologies that push the industry forward in a way that respects consumer privacy while enabling advertising accuracy.”

“Integrating Polk Audiences into Comscore’s latest solution allows advertisers to better understand opportunities to reach in-market automotive consumers,” said Joe Kyriakoza, vice president and general manager, Polk Automotive Solutions, IHS Markit. “Combined with Comscore’s unique data assets and transformative methodology, the integration of Polk Audiences helps marketers reach the most qualified consumers for their campaigns, resulting in greater success for their brands.”

“Over the past decade, location intelligence has become an incredibly important element of how businesses connect with and understand audiences, and providing such insights in a privacy-minded manner is at the core of PlaceIQ’s mission,” said Duncan McCall, CEO, PlaceIQ. “We are continually evolving our approach to meet the highest standards of consumer respect, and are proud to contribute to solutions like Comscore’s Predictive Audiences to drive the industry forward as it prepares to deliver relevant advertising and impact independent of cookies.”

“TransUnion is excited to partner with Comscore to provide marketers with cookie-free targeting solutions to reach precise audiences across some of our best-in-class financial marketing attributes,” said Matt Spiegel, executive vice president of marketing solutions and head of media vertical at TransUnion. “Cookie-free targeting is the future of the advertising ecosystem, and TransUnion is thrilled to be at the forefront of this important advancement for the media industry.”