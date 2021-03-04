Paramount+ launches in LatAm

ViacomCBS has launched the new Paramount+ streaming service in Latin America with more than 5,000 hours of content. Paramount+ will be the Latin American home of SHOWTIME, Paramount+ Original Series premieres, CBS Television Studios, and select movies from Paramount Pictures. The service will also feature a variety of content and local productions from iconic ViacomCBS’ brands, such as MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and Telefe.

“ViacomCBS is uniquely positioned to offer our consumers and partners a premium service with the launch of Paramount+, as we leverage our extensive reach and strong relationships in the Latin American market,” said JC Acosta, President of ViacomCBS International Studios & Networks Americas. “Through ViacomCBS International Studios, we can deliver premium, local Spanish-language content to create a truly global and local experience for audiences.”

Paramount+ will offer original series, including No Activity, starring Patrick Brammall and J.K. Simmons, Strange Angel starring Jack Reynor and, a new original children’s series from Nickelodeon Animation Studio Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. Other Paramount+ Originals include Two Weeks to Live, starring Maisie Williams, a six-part mini-series directed by Al Campbell, Yellowstone Season Three starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, and Kelly Reilly, Killing Eve Season Three, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

Blockbuster movies such as The Outpost, starring Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood, and Caleb Landry Jones, will also be on the new streaming platform. It will also feature The Fanatic starring John Travolta, Devon Sawa, and Ana Golja. Paramount+ will also feature the Mission Impossible movies franchise and The Godfather trilogy. Forrest Gump, Vanilla Sky, and several classic movies are also available for fans to view today.

Local content from MTV and Comedy Central include Acapulco Shore: Sus Historias, Families of the Mafia, Se Renta Cuartos Season Three and La Culpa es de Malinche in Spanish-speaking countries, and DEFEX Brazil, A Treta Não Tira Férias, Jersey Shore, and A Culpa e do Cabral Season Nine in Brazil.

Kids & Families will be able to watch Nickelodeon shows such as Top Wing, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, The Casagrandes Season Two, PAW Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, Blaze & the Monster Machines, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Paramount+ will also feature premium content from SHOWTIME, including the drama series Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston, and executive produced by Edward Berger. Other SHOWTIME original premieres available on the service include The Good Lord Bird starring Ethan Hawke and Joshua Caleb Johnson, The Comey Rule, starring Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson, and Escape at Dannemora, starring Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette, and Paul Dano, directed by Ben Stiller.