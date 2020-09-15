ViacomCBS super streamer is Paramount+

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), a division of ViacomCBS, has unveiled ‘Paramount+’ as the brand name for the company’s premium subscription video on-demand service, which it says builds on a legacy of innovation and superior storytelling that distinguishes one of the most iconic brands in Hollywood.

Beginning in Q1 of 2021, VCNI will relaunch Paramount+ in Latin America and the Nordics and rebrand and relaunch 10 All Access in Australia as a new supersized premium version of Paramount+, which will exclusively feature SHOWTIME and CBS All Access Original Series premieres, Paramount+ originals and series from CBS Television Studios, Paramount Television Studios, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV brands and more.

VCNI says the Paramount brand has been proven to resonate with consumers around the world. According to internal brand research, Paramount has near-universal brand recognition and high affinity. For example, according to survey results, 91 per cent of people are aware of Paramount, and well over 90 per cent of people said they had a positive view of the brand.

Building a bespoke content offering in select major territories, Paramount+ will target on-demand audiences of all ages by offering a curated library of iconic movies, including new blockbusters and classics, as well as original content, premium scripted series, kids, comedy and entertainment, reality and specialist factual content. The service will eventually aim to match or exceed other streaming services with a selection of thousands of hours of content in every market.

Making best use of ViacomCBS’s TV and film libraries and its global original content pipelines, Paramount+ will utilise ViacomCBS’s powerful technology and infrastructure. Beginning in Q1 2021, the roll-out will be executed using ViacomCBS’s existing international organisation, which spans offices in more than 30 countries, to improve cost-efficiency and allow investment to be focused on-screen.

ViacomCBS will work with existing distribution partners, as well as new distributors, to market the service to their subscribers, as well as retailing the service direct-to-consumers as the company looks to deepen its relationship with audiences worldwide.

ViacomCBS will rebrand its existing CBS All Access product in Canada in 2021.



