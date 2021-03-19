MPA: Global online video subs top 1bn

In a year when the Covid-19 global pandemic kept people around the world mostly at home, the global home/mobile entertainment market grew to new heights, according to the 2020 THEME Report from the Motion Picture Association, which finds that subscriptions to online video services in 2020 surpassed one billion for the first time, reaching 1.1 billion globally, a 26 per cent year-over-year growth.

In its totality, the global home/mobile entertainment market reached $68.8 billion (€57.65bn) in global revenue, marking a 23 per cent increase over 2019. In the United States, subscriptions reached 308.6 million, representing a 32 per cent growth from 2019, and the home/mobile market increased 21 per cent, reaching $30 billion.

The surge in the digital entertainment market helped partially offset the decrease in the global box office caused by theatre closures during the pandemic. The global theatrical and home/mobile entertainment market, in turn, reached $80.8 billion last year, representing an 18 per cent decrease from 2019, further reflecting the pandemic’s impact on the industry.

“Despite the challenges to the global economy brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the film television, and streaming industry has once again risen to the occasion,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association. “Streaming experienced another huge boom, with new entrants into the market and more than one billion subscriptions worldwide for the first time ever. We kept audiences connected and entertained wherever they were and whenever they desired. Theatrical and home entertainment remain two essential parts of this dynamic and iconic industry, and I am confident that movie theatres will experience a great comeback in the months ahead.”

In addition to the home/mobile entertainment findings listed above, other notable findings in the THEME Report include:

During the pandemic period of 2020, 55 per cent of US adults reported that their viewing of movies or shows/series through an online subscription service increased, while 46 per cent reported that their viewing via pay TV increased.

More than 85 per cent of children and more than 55 per cent of adults watch movies or shows/series on mobile devices.

Daily viewers of movies or shows/series on mobile devices skew more heavily towards the 18-24 and 25-39 year-old age groups, as well as the Hispanic/Latino and African-American/Black ethnicity groups.

The global box office market for all films around the world was $12 billion in 2020; Within that number, the US/Canada box office market was $2.2 billion.

The report notes that making comparisons between country box office totals is a challenging endeavour given the varying pandemic-related, local regulations, including cinema closures, re-opening schedules, and postponements of local releases. Under those differing parameters, the top three box office markets outside the US and Canada were China ($3 billion), Japan ($1.3 billion), and France ($500 million).

In the United States and Canada, 162 million people (46 per cent) went to the cinema at least once in 2020. Per capita attendance was highest among the 12-17 age group and among the Hispanic/Latino ethnicity category.