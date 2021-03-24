Report: Americans watch 42min of mobile video per day

During the pandemic year, Americans watched nearly 42 minutes of video per day on their mobile devices, with growth in time spent on video apps paced by Gen Z (up 44 per cent) and Baby Boomers (up 10 per cent).
This data comes from The Pandemic Year in Mobile Apps report, obtained through GWS’ OneMeasure Consumer Panel, an opt-in panel that includes ~80,000 consumers across the country.
In the report, GWS analyzed how the pandemic altered US consumers’ mobile app habits during the first year of Covid-19 (March 2020 – February 2021), highlighting how usage has changed when compared to the prior 12 months.
While the pandemic drove increases in time spent on nearly every app category: Finance/Trading (+63 per cent), Social Media (+25 per cent), lifestyle (+19 per cent), Video (+22 per cent), Gaming (+6 per cent), Sports (-32 per cent), there were some very interesting takeaways in the video category, including:
