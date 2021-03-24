Report: Americans watch 42min of mobile video per day

March 24, 2021
During the pandemic year, Americans watched nearly 42 minutes of video per day on their mobile devices, with growth in time spent on video apps paced by Gen Z (up 44 per cent) and Baby Boomers (up 10 per cent).

This data comes from The Pandemic Year in Mobile Apps report, obtained through GWS’ OneMeasure Consumer Panel, an opt-in panel that includes ~80,000 consumers across the country.

In the report, GWS analyzed how the pandemic altered US consumers’ mobile app habits during the first year of Covid-19 (March 2020 – February 2021), highlighting how usage has changed when compared to the prior 12 months.

While the pandemic drove increases in time spent on nearly every app category: Finance/Trading (+63 per cent), Social Media (+25 per cent), lifestyle (+19 per cent), Video (+22 per cent), Gaming (+6 per cent), Sports (-32 per cent), there were some very interesting takeaways in the video category, including:

  • HBO maximises launch. From its May 2020 launch, time spent on HBO Max grew 513 per cent; total time spent on Disney+ grew 92 per cent.
  • Consumers have itch to Twitch. The live streaming platform, popular with gamers, saw total time spent on the video app jump 91 per cent during the pandemic year, while YouTube grew by 12 per cent.
  • Videophiles (power users of video streaming apps) spent an average of 156 minutes per day watching videos; 31 minutes per day on subscription-based mobile video apps; and nearly two hours per day watching videos on YouTube (115 minutes/day).
    • Spent 26 more minutes on their smartphones overall
    • Spent 19 per cent more time on social media during the pandemic year
    • Streamed videos at least five days per week

 


