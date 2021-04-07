Report: Global CTV impressions up 60% YoY

Innovid, the independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television, has published its Global Omni-Channel Benchmarks Report.

The report reveals that in 2020, connected TV (CTV) accounted for 40 per cent of all video impressions, up from 31 per cent the year before, highlighting the significant consumer shift from linear to CTV during the pandemic.

“As brands look to build deeper relationships with consumers, it’s important to consider the shift to CTV and the opportunity that arises when the largest screen in the home is now addressable,” said Jessica Hogue, GM Measurement & Analytics at Innovid. “Brands need integrated solutions designed with TV at the centre to personalise, deliver, and measure ads across every screen and device.”

Some of the report’s key takeaways and findings include:

CTV Skyrockets, Mobile Climbs, and PC Hangs On

Global CTV impressions saw a 60 per cent year-over-year increase. Outside of North America, LatAm was the leader in CTV impression share growth.

Mobile hangs on to its top position, with 43 per cent of global video impressions and 68 per cent of global display impressions while PC impressions continue to dip, resulting in just a 16 per cent share of global video impressions and a 32 per cent share of global display impressions.

Programmatic Energizes Omni-Channel Marketing

Across all video impressions, those served via programmatic publishers saw a 54 per cent year-over-year increase.

Programmatic impressions served to CTV increased by over 200 per cent year-over-year.

Advanced Creative Boosts Agility, Engagement, and Loyalty

In March, Innovid saw more advertisers swapping out creative across all formats. In H2, Innovid recorded a 100 per cent growth in dynamic creative video impressions. Brands were clearly leaning on dynamic creative to stay nimble and swap out messaging as quickly as situations changed.

In terms of category, retail, auto, and CPG were the top verticals leveraging advanced creative last year.

Advanced creative video formats generated a 309 per cent lift in engagement and an average of 34 additional seconds earned.

For display, dynamic creative generated a 37 per cent lift in CTR over standard display — a number that jumps to 82 per cent on mobile devices.

“The past year upended the way we engage with content, and brands have had to adjust their strategies accordingly,” added Hogue. “This report reveals that brands leaned on omni-channel solutions and advanced creative over the past year to navigate the pandemic. Programmatic also grew amid marketer demands for greater flexibility during this time. Even as the world starts to look more like pre-lockdown life, the consumer shift to streaming is here to stay. We anticipate brands will lean in to omni-channel strategies more after learning so much about their audience and the opportunities available with CTV.”

The study analysed nearly 250 billion video and display advertising impressions served on Innovid’s platform, between January 1st and December 31st 2020. Researchers looked across mobile, desktop, CTV devices, and social platforms to compile the most complete picture of video and display advertising in terms of benchmarks and insights globally.