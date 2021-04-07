Innovid, the independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television, has published its Global Omni-Channel Benchmarks Report.
The report reveals that in 2020, connected TV (CTV) accounted for 40 per cent of all video impressions, up from 31 per cent the year before, highlighting the significant consumer shift from linear to CTV during the pandemic.
“As brands look to build deeper relationships with consumers, it’s important to consider the shift to CTV and the opportunity that arises when the largest screen in the home is now addressable,” said Jessica Hogue, GM Measurement & Analytics at Innovid. “Brands need integrated solutions designed with TV at the centre to personalise, deliver, and measure ads across every screen and device.”
Some of the report’s key takeaways and findings include:
CTV Skyrockets, Mobile Climbs, and PC Hangs On
Programmatic Energizes Omni-Channel Marketing
Advanced Creative Boosts Agility, Engagement, and Loyalty
“The past year upended the way we engage with content, and brands have had to adjust their strategies accordingly,” added Hogue. “This report reveals that brands leaned on omni-channel solutions and advanced creative over the past year to navigate the pandemic. Programmatic also grew amid marketer demands for greater flexibility during this time. Even as the world starts to look more like pre-lockdown life, the consumer shift to streaming is here to stay. We anticipate brands will lean in to omni-channel strategies more after learning so much about their audience and the opportunities available with CTV.”
The study analysed nearly 250 billion video and display advertising impressions served on Innovid’s platform, between January 1st and December 31st 2020. Researchers looked across mobile, desktop, CTV devices, and social platforms to compile the most complete picture of video and display advertising in terms of benchmarks and insights globally.
