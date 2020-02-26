Report: Connected TV ad impressions triple in 2 years

In just two years, connected TV (CTV) platforms have reshaped the digital video advertising landscape, according to Extreme Reach (ER), an asset management solution for TV and video ads. As revealed in the company’s latest Video Benchmarks Report, 49 per cent of all video ad impressions were served to CTV platforms in 2019 – more than triple the 16 per cent served in 2017.

Key findings include:

Premium publishers are still preferred . 81 per cent of all video ads in 2019 were served into premium environments. Advertisers likely want to see and know exactly where their ads will appear, rather than leaving that decision to an algorithm. Extreme Reach continues to serve and measure billions of impressions through DSPs, but the company is seeing far fewer impressions served through that channel versus premium direct.

average, when "snackable" mobile viewing dominated and 62 per cent of impressions were for 15-second spots.

“It’s amazing that, just two years ago, digital video advertising was all about mobile. Quarter by quarter, we’ve seen the paradigm shift to a new, CTV-centric reality,” said Mary Vestewig, ER’s Senior Director, Video Account Management. “We expect to see fewer wild swings from quarter to quarter for the next year, but we do expect to see interesting trends driven by the growing number of AVoD players and the impact they have on the available inventory mix.”