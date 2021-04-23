Latest ATV streaming interviews

ATV talks to Andre Christensen about Firstlight’s Gen 5 Architecture, making broadcasting from the cloud a no brainer and building a business in the pandemic.

William Hughes talks to ATV aboout AminoSM Engage and how it provides a wrap-around solution for service providers, delivering QoS and QoE that ensures subscriber satisfaction and reduced opex.

Patrick Byrden explains TiVo’s 3Cs – Content First, Context Rich, Conversation Driven – and how they are deployed in their search and discovery solutions, and on the road to unified content discovery.

ATV talks to Andrew Ladbrook, director of strategy, about the introduction of Freesat’s UHD connected STB, what it means for users and how it has enabled a vertical integration of the business.

Adam Taylor, managing director of MAS, talks to ATV about their new solution allowing users to respond to and transact on content offers while remaining in their social media app, where so much content discovery now occurs. Darren Lepke updates ATV on improved solutions in Verizon’s Media Platform including reduced latency, concurrence, and social ‘watch together’ functions. Ian Fletcher, Senior Solutions Architect, introduces Grass Valley’s SaaS broadcast playout suite: GV AMP – Agile Media Processing. Juha Koski of Itcher tells us about his service that uses peer 2 peer techniques to personalise media recommendations across verticals inclusding TV shows, movies and books. Arti’s Yaron Zakai-Or tells us about – and demonstrates – the start-up’s breakthroughs in cloud provided Augmented Reality services. Sophisticated 3D graphics available in your broadcast stream from a laptop at home.

Categories: