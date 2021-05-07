Data: Linear TV ad impressions rising in UK

In Q1 2021, 6 per cent more linear TV minutes were watched overnight in the UK compared to Q4 2020, according to data from Samba TV. The number of minutes of daytime TV watched in the UK remained stable between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.

Samba TV’s State of Viewership Q1 2021 report shows the UK bucks the trend for US, Australia and Germany, which mostly saw linear TV viewing decline across the board – the US and Australia saw particularly large declines.



The UK’s unique position is reflected in the number of linear TV advertising impressions, which are up between the hours of 7pm and 5am (including prime time) for Q1 2021 compared to Q4 2020.



(‘Open image’ to enlarge)