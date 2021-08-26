Forecast: African SVoD subscriptions to triple

Digital TV Research forecasts 15.06 million paying SVoD subscriptions in Africa by 2026, triple from the 5.11 million expected at end-2021. From the 10 million additions, South Africa and Nigeria will each supply 2.3 million, according to the firm’s Africa SVOD Forecasts report . These two will be the only countries with more than 1 million subscriptions.

Netflix will account for 51 per cent of the region’s SVoD subscribers by end-2021. Its share will fall to 39 per cent by 2026 (5.84 million subscribers – double from 2.61 million in 2021). Disney+ will start in 2022 – but only in an expected 12 countries – with 2.17 million paying subscribers forecast by 2026.

“The selective launch plans from some global platforms works in favour of regional players such as Showmax and MyCanal,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research.