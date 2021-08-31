Analyst: 15m Arabic SVoD subs by 2026

There will be 15 million SVoD subscriptions across 13 Arabic countries by 2026, up from 8.61 million in 2021, according to the Middle East and North Africa SVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

Netflix will bring in more subscribers than second-place OSN and third-placed StarzPlay combined. [Disney+ will not start in the Arabic countries because of its deal with OSN].

“Although overall subscriber numbers will climb impressively, there are just too many Arabic platforms,” notes Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “We do not believe that the market can sustain this many Arabic platforms as few of them offer much original or exclusive content.”