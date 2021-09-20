Unified UK broadcaster VoD app?

BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 are said to be discussing a combined app for their catch-up VoD services as they seek to maintain visibility and share against global streamers.

The Telegraph reports that detailed talks have been held under the banner of Freeview and could come to fruition as early as this autumn.

This deadline is thought to be driven by the need for inclusion of the app on the latest generation of smart TVs, due to be released next year.

The project aims to create a simpler navigation experience for viewers faced with a growing array of choice. Content could be viewed directly via the app or it could alternatively take viewers through to the individual participants’ streaming services – BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4 and My5.

The report added that the project could see dedicated buttons for the app on TV remotes, a tactic already used by the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.