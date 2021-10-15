Netflix top SVoD in Italy

Netflix remains the preferred streaming platform for Italians, trailed by Amazon Prime Video, although the share of both is falling.

Netflix has a 28 per cent market share in Italy, ahead of Amazon Prime Video (27 per cent) and Disney+ (16 per cent), according to daily Il Sole 24 Ore, citing data from streaming search engine Just Watch.

The list also includes national players Timvision (7 per cent), Sky Italia’s Now TV (5 per cent), Sky Go (4 per cent) and Mediaset Infinity (4 per cent), whilst all other services account for the remaining 9 per cent.

Although not mentioned, DAZN is increasingly becoming an important player on Italy’s VoD market, after acquiring the TV rights for the Serie A for the 2021-2024 seasons.

Pluto TV, a linear streaming TV platform of ViacomCBS, will launch on October 28th, but it will not compete in the SVoD segment, as it will be financed by advertising revenues.

In fact, Pluto TV will complement Paramount+, the premium streaming service of ViacomCBS, set to launch in Italy in 2022.

As for Netflix, the platform recently adjusted its prices in Italy, with the Standard plan going from €11.99 to €12.99 and the Premium plan from €15.99 to €17.99. The basic tariff of €7.99 per month remains unchanged.