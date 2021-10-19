Comcast unveils XClass TV

Following the European launch of connected TV product Sky Glass, Comcast has announced the launch of XClass TV, extending the reach of the company’s global technology platform to smart TVs throughout the US.

For the first time, Comcast’s entertainment and voice platform is available direct to consumers nationwide, without an Xfinity subscription, both inside and outside of Comcast’s service areas.

Comcast has partnered with Hisense to bring the first XClass TVs to market, combining Hisense’s advanced television hardware with Comcast’s XClass TV operating system.

According to Comcast, XClass TV will offer consumers an affordable and innovative smart TV with an integrated interface and voice remote to access their favourite live and on demand streaming content from hundreds of apps and services. The first XClass TVs from Hisense are available this week in select Walmart stores and in the coming weeks through Walmart.



XClass TV is built on the same global technology platform that powers the company’s entertainment and connectivity products and services, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Sky Glass and Sky Q. The platform’s technology integrates streaming, on demand, broadcast, and cable options in one place under unified voice search, discovery, apps and interactive features. It offers customers intuitive navigation across thousands of apps, movies, shows and sports with a simple voice command or remote click.

The launch follows Comcast’s recent introductions of Sky Glass, a new streaming TV now available in the UK, and XiOne, a new global streaming box, which are all built on Comcast’s global technology platform. Comcast’s platform delivers nearly five billion entertainment streams per week to customers across Comcast, Sky and its syndication partners and powers more than 75 million Comcast entertainment and connectivity devices today.

“We’re thrilled to bring our award-winning entertainment experience to smart TVs nationwide and for the first time offer consumers inside and outside our service areas a simple way to navigate their live and on demand content, whether streaming or cable,” declared Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast. “Hisense XClass TVs are the next products in a growing portfolio built on our flexible and scalable technology platform, bringing the best innovative products – whether that’s a streaming box or a smart TV – to each territory and customer segment.”

“As a rapidly growing brand in the US, Hisense is committed not only to quality products but also to providing an array of options for our customers,” said David Gold, President of Hisense USA. “We’re excited to partner with Comcast to bring the first XClass TVs to market in the U.S.”

Hisense XClass TVs are available in affordably priced 43” and 50” 4K Ultra HD models. Alongside the simple and intuitive user experience, Hisense XClass TVs support leading technologies including Dolby Vision HDR, which delivers a more vivid, lifelike image. Hisense XClass TVs also support HDR10 and can enable the pass-through of Dolby Atmos from compatible content sources when the TV is connected to a compatible audio device.

In the coming months, streaming apps from Xfinity and Charter will launch on XClass TV, joining the multichannel streaming services already available on the platform including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV, giving consumers more options to stream live sports, shows and news directly on the TV.