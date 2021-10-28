Peacock loses another $520m

While parent Comcast’s NBCUniversal was buoyed by The Tokyo Olympics, its Peacock streaming service delivered another $520 million (€446.8m) quarterly loss, up from $233 million year-on-year. Peacock revenue was $230 million, up from just $41 million a year ago.

NBCUniversal’s media EBITA rose 1.2 per cent to $997 million. Revenue went up 47.9 per cent to $6.77 billion. Excluding $1.8 billion generated by the Olympics, media revenue went up 9.2 per cent to $5.01 billion.

NBCUniversal also got a boost as its theme parks reopened after being largely shut down last year as a result of the pandemic. The theme parks had EBITDA of $434 million, compared to a $174 million loss a year ago.

Overall NBCUniversal EBITDA was up 48.2 pe rcent to $1.35 billion. Revenue went up 57.9 per cent to $10 billion.

Comcast reported that Q3 net income nearly doubled to $4.04 billion, or 86 cents a share, from $2.02 billion, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.