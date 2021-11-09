STIRR to add AccuWeather NOW

AccuWeather NOW, the video streaming product from AccuWeather, hasy announced it is joining STIRR’s roster of over 100 channels, meeting an increasing demand for streaming weather and climate news content.

STIRR’s audience of over 7.3 million users can now access AccuWeather’s forecasts as well as 24/7, continuous daily programming, dedicated to all things weather. This includes extreme and natural events; global forecasts; climate and weather-related news impacting our changing world; and long-and short-form documentaries through the streaming platform, accessible and free to stream from any device

The AccuWeather NOW streaming service on STIRR features dramatic weather video; stories illuminating the potential impact of forecasted weather on sports, health, travel and other everyday activities; engaging social weather content from popular platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and others; as well as long-form storytelling of major weather events and environmental wonders around the world.

“As AccuWeather NOW continues to expand its availability across platforms, we are thrilled to bring our award-winning content to new audiences, enabling STIRR’s rapidly growing userbase to find the most accurate, free weather and climate news,” said Sarah Katt, General Manager of the AccuWeather Network, which streams AccuWeather NOW.

“STIRR is continuously growing and finding new ways to provide value to our audiences. The addition of AccuWeather NOW will ensure STIRR viewers have the by-the-minute weather forecasts they need for their day-to-day. We are absolutely delighted by the opportunity to provide the STIRR community with even more great streaming content, and are excited to have AccuWeather NOW added to STIRR’s roster of streaming channels,“ added Ben Lister, Senior Director of Content for National Networks and Platforms.