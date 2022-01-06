Research: 41% US homes own streaming media player

Findings from analyst firm Parks Associates reveal US broadband households have an average of 14.5 connected devices, with future purchase intentions still high as consumers continue to embrace entertainment technology:

41 per cent of US broadband households have a streaming media player

38 per cent US broadband households have a gaming console

36 per cent of US broadband households subscribe to or are trialling a video gaming service

31 per cent of US broadband households or 30+ million households use free ad-based OTT services

50 per cent of Cord-Cutters cite the high cost of traditional pay-TV services as the reason to cancel the service

“Streaming video consumption and the devices that enable it are fixtures of modern life,” said Paul Erickson, Director of Research, Parks Associates. “Consumers are increasingly willing to spend for better entertainment experiences at home, and they now see greater tangible value in the content, services, and devices that maximize the quality of their home audio and visual experiences.”