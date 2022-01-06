Research: 41% US homes own streaming media player

Findings from analyst firm Parks Associates reveal US broadband households have an average of 14.5 connected devices, with future purchase intentions still high as consumers continue to embrace entertainment technology:
“Streaming video consumption and the devices that enable it are fixtures of modern life,” said Paul Erickson, Director of Research, Parks Associates. “Consumers are increasingly willing to spend for better entertainment experiences at home, and they now see greater tangible value in the content, services, and devices that maximize the quality of their home audio and visual experiences.”
