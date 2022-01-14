ViacomCBS, Comcast distribution agreements

ViacomCBS and Comcast Cable have reached comprehensive distribution agreements to deliver ViacomCBS’s full portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news, and sports programming to Xfinity customers.

The multi-year deal features renewed carriage of ViacomCBS’s networks – including CBS Television Network, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, SHOWTIME, and others — in addition to extending the availability of ViacomCBS’s streaming services Paramount+, Pluto TV and SHOWTIME OTT, as well as expanding Comcast’s rights to include BET+.

“We are pleased to have reached new agreements that strengthen our long-valued partnership with Comcast,” said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “ViacomCBS is a cornerstone content provider, and we look forward to serving millions of Xfinity customers with greater access to their favourite channels and programming from our leading brands.”

“ViacomCBS continues to be a great partner, and we are very pleased to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content across our industry-leading platforms,” said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products & Propositions, Comcast Cable.

Xfinity delivers live, on demand and streaming entertainment to customers via its X1 and Flex devices, all accessible and discoverable with the Xfinity Voice Remote. X1 and Flex customers can access ViacomCBS programming by saying the name of a channel (such as “CBS” or “BET” or “SHOWTIME”) or streaming services (such as “Paramount+” or “Pluto TV”) in the voice remote, or by saying the name of a desired title from the ViacomCBS channels or streaming services.

Other terms of the agreements were not disclosed.