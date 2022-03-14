CNN debuts March 29 in the US

News organisation CNN has confirmed that streaming subscription service CNN+ will debut on March 29thin the United States.

CNN+ will be available for purchase at $5.99 (€5.48) per month or $59.99 per year. Early subscribers that sign up within the first four weeks after March 29 directly with CNN+ will have access to what the broadcaster calls the ‘Deal of a Lifetime’, or 50 per cent off the monthly plan – for life – as long as they remain subscribers.

“March 29 will be an important day in the history of CNN and CNN+ will be a critical part of our future,” asserted Andrew Morse, CNN EVP, Chief Digital Officer and Head of CNN+. “I am so proud of the work our teams have done to ensure our world class journalism and storytelling comes to life on this new platform. We can’t wait for our subscribers to experience it.”

CNN+ was announced in July 2021 as set to debut in Q1 of 2022. The product offers subscribers three types of content: live, on-demand and interactive programming, including a whole new way to engage with CNN’s world class journalism and storytelling.

“We’re excited for everyone to experience CNN+ and see what we’ve been working on,” declared Alex MacCallum, CNN Worldwide Head of Product and General Manager for CNN+. “We have a really compelling content offering with CNN’s world class journalists and are confident in the product offered at this compelling price.”

CNN will have a single CNN app that will offer access to both CNN+ and TVE experiences, with easy navigation between the two. In the single CNN app, CNN+ customers can explore a range of new live, on-demand and interactive content through editorially-curated and personalised experiences that suit their interests. Pay-TV customers can also enjoy the TVE experience that they’ve known for years, including access to CNN’s linear TV feeds of CNN, CNN International and HLN as well as a substantial on-demand offering, which will be available exclusively to pay TV customers.

Additional CNN+ shows, talent, content offerings and business updates for 2022 and beyond will be released in the weeks, months and years to come.