Elimobile launches tokenised telco

Elite Token, the crypto system built on the Polygon blockchain to create an ecosystem uniting the mobile industry, influencers, NFTs, the metaverse, and Play2Earn, has announced a partnership with Elimobile to launch its first-ever telco that uses blockchain and tokenisation. Launched in Italy, the Elimobile’s telco will use the $ELITE token.

Mario Colabufo, CEO and Founder of Elite Token, CEO of Elimobile, commented: “Elimobile is the first telco to enable the use of crypto tokens and celebrity created NFTs for payment. This marks an unprecedented, pioneering development in European telecommunications.”



In addition to competitive pricing and an array of mobile services focusing on accessible deals for internet access to enable Web3 and the metaverse, two products are key in the telco’s offer: The Elisium Platform and the NFT Marketplace.



Gianluca Vacchi, stock market billionaire turned DJ and entrepreneur, and Founder of Elite Token and Elimobile, added: “The immense potential for the use of blockchain technology in the telco space is self-evident. Our tokens will enable an entire ecosystem of continually evolving content, creativity, and exclusive social interaction.”

Exclusive, original content created by celebrities

The Elisium Platform recruits influencers on a rolling basis and will bring in exclusive digital content created by a diverse array of Italian celebrities, including entertainment and educational material. Topics range from a football academy directed by sports star Alessandro Del Piero, to sex education courses with Veronica Ruggeri, exclusive video recipes signed by Carlo Cracco, and insights from Italy’s tech guru Andrea Galeazzi, among other content.

The educational content has practical value, offering training in foreign languages, courses on Microsoft Excel, how to use TikTok for social media, and learning to play the guitar. An array of products extend the services, which offer live experiences, concierge and tourist services that recommend the best experiences in the user’s place of residence, and ‘Netflix; style TV. Users will also have the opportunity to meet celebrities, influencers, and creators live, to share time with them in different ways – from a soccer match with Del Piero to cooking with star chef Cracco.

NFT Marketplace enables investment and revenue-sharing

Influencers produce content that turns into NFTs for the Marketplace: 60 per cent are sold to Investors, 20 per cent are given to Elimobile and another 20 per cent are given to the influencers who created the content, thus including them in the reward system.

The $ELITE token, listed on LBank Exchange, is Elimobile’s official token, to be used for payments and for purchasing NFTs. It will also enable Play2Earn in the metaverse for Elite Token games. Elimobile will develop into a DAO and use two more tokens: $EGOV for governance, and Elicoin for utility as well as purchasing exclusive content, virtual masterclasses, and live experiences.

Elicoin can be earned by referrals and using the service ‘Run with Me’. By activating this function and running or walking, the customer is rewarded with the provision of Elicoin based on the distance traveled in a month.

Elimobile’s flexible system offers a range of tariffs with unlimited minutes and access to the Elisium Community, internet speed and capacity, with 99.7 per cent nationwide coverage in Italy.