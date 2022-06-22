Roku CEO: “All TV is going to be streamed”

Anthony Wood, CEO of streaming and device platform specialist Roku, has predicted that, eventually, all TV will move to streaming platforms, with advertisers following the audience away from traditional linear TV broadcasts.

Speaking to CNBC at the Cannes Lions festival on Roku’s take on the ad market, Wood said that “all television is going to be streamed. That means all TV advertising is going to be streamed”.

According to Wood, most TV advertising dollars are sent to linear, suggesting that around half of TV is now streaming while only 18 per cent of ad spending takes place on those platforms. For Wood, the question was how quickly those ad dollars would move to streaming.

“Streaming is a very efficient way to spend ad dollars,” he asserted.