Roku Originals debuting on May 20

Streaming platform and device specialist Roku is to debut ‘Roku Originals’, previously known as Quibi, on The Roku Channel on May 20th, in celebration of Streaming Day.

This will mark the first time the ad-funded content is available in the UK, and Roku says it represents an opportunity for brands to access a new premium quality TV inventory and programmatically target consumers on an AVoD service that’s already in two million households and growing.

The Roku Originals launch lineup, which features 30 titles, includes series such as Die Hart, #FreeRayshawn and Reno 911!, documentaries such as Blackballed and Big Rad Wolf, and alternative and reality programming, including Punk’d and Chrissy’s Court. Roku Originals will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel.

“The launch of Roku Originals will bring incredible, premium entertainment that has breadth, depth and diversity to the millions of streamers who regularly visit The Roku Channel and to many new viewers who may not even have a Roku device – and it’s all available for free,” said Sweta Patel, Vice President of Engagement Growth Marketing, Roku. “We’ve created a fantastic user experience to deliver exclusive, original content that’s accessible everywhere The Roku Channel is streamed.”

The Roku Channel will be the exclusive destination for viewers in the United Kingdom to stream Roku Originals for free.

In addition to the 30 Roku Originals announced for the May 20th lineup, further Roku Originals will debut on The Roku Channel later in 2021. “As The Roku Channel grows, we will continue to be even more creative and expansive in sourcing great content that will perform well in a free, advertising-supported model, while delivering an array of incredible, quality entertainment for our users to enjoy,” added Patel.

In celebration of Streaming Day, which commemorates the launch of the very first Roku streaming player in 2008, Roku has also announced a series of promotional offers for customers in the United Kingdom.

The Roku Channel is available on Roku streaming players, Hisense Roku TV models, plus NOW and Sky Q devices.