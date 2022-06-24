PE firms to acquire Deltatre

Private equity firms Bain Capital and Nextalia SGR have agreed to acquire sports and entertainment technology provider Deltatre from Bruin Capital. Deltatre offers OTT streaming solutions enabling direct-to-consumer content distribution via the Internet as well as data, graphics and live broadcast solutions. Deltatre’s clients include some of the largest sports organisations in the world, including UEFA, NFL, MLB and MLS.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

With a presence in 14 countries, Deltatre operates globally and enables rights owners, media companies, broadcasters, telcos, content creators, distributors and other brands to create and deliver compelling solutions at scale to consumers and fans. It helps sports rights owners and rights holders better to engage with fans and ultimately increase monetisation opportunities.

According to Deltatre, 20 per cent of Internet users globally have engaged with a digital product from the company and its OTT solutions have approximately 25 million end users per day.

Andrea Marini CEO of Deltatre, who will continue to lead the business with the existing management team and remain a significant shareholder in the company, said: “It’s never been a more exciting time for the media and sport industries. Rapid technological innovation in how content is produced, distributed, and consumed has opened new opportunities for rights owners to monetise and reach their fans globally, and Deltatre sits at the heart of this shift. I am excited to welcome Bain Capital and Nextalia SGR as our new partners as we enter this exciting chapter in our company history.”

“From the start it has been clear that they share many of the same core values that are held by the wider Deltatre community and that have contributed to our long-standing reputation as the premier technology provider for many of the world’s most recognisable brands. We believe that their guidance and support will accelerate our mission of transforming the way the world engages with content on their favourite platforms. Finally, I’m extremely grateful for the support of George Pyne and the team at Bruin Capital. They have been a terrific partner over the last six years, and we have achieved great things together.”

Luca Bassi, a Managing Director at Bain Capital said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Andrea and the team of Deltatre. They have built a world leading sports and entertainment technology provider and the strides they have taken to date is very much testament to the quality of their team and the initiatives they have deployed. We look forward to working with them on the next phase of Deltatre’s growth journey. Bain Capital has the expertise to help deliver value around revenue model, delivery, talent and M&A.”

Francesco Canzonieri, Nextalia SGR CEO, commented: “We are proud to support an Italian excellence such as Deltatre, a company founded and rooted in Turin capable of affirming its leadership at a global level. The investment in Deltatre and in its management team represents a clear example of how Nextalia can leverage on its competences and network and help the company in further developing its business in Italy as well as globally.”