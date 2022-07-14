Viaplay eyes Premier Sports

Nordic streamer Viaplay in reportedly in talks to acquire pay-TV channel Premier Sports as it seeks to bolster its sporting rights ahead of its UK launch later this year.

Viaplay is aiming to agree a deal as soon as this month, according to Bloomberg.

Premier Sports operates in the UK, where it broadcasts live football from Spain’s La Liga, the USA’s MLS and Scotland’s League Cup, as well as UEFA National Team football and Euro 2024 qualifiers, on top of Rugby League, boxing, NASCAR, NHL and more. It is available via Sky, Amazon Prime and Virgin TV platforms as well as via its own streaming app starting from £9.99 a month.