Omdia: Near-Eye displays demand to grow

A report from analysts at Omdia says that Display shipments for applications featuring near-eye displays are expected to reach 25.3 million units in 2022, up 73.8 per cent year-over-year (YoY), before reaching 139 million units in 2028. The analysis comes from Omdia’s latest Near Eye Display for XR Application Report – 2022.

Considering the complexity of AR display and optical engine, Omdia says it believes it will take another three to five years for AR display technology to mature. “Traditional glass-based display technology, such as OLED and LCD displays, will dominate VR near-eye display applications for the time being through size reduction, increased resolution and refresh frequency. Higher resolution silicon-based displays are initially starting in AR application category and will gradually embedded more into the VR market.”

Omdia sees three main influencers behind this growth. Firstly, sales of XR (including AR, VR and MR) end devices are growing due to increasing gaming, industrial, medical and commercial demand; secondly, brands are preferring to adopt a dual-display design to replace the original single-display design and improving users’ visual experiences and thirdly, the well-established ecosystem from brands like Metaverse, Apple and their multiple device screen strategy.

Omdia expects revenue growth to peak in 2023 primarily because more brands are expected to adopt OLED on silicon (OLEDoS) for near-eye devices in 2023 with higher unit prices. VR displays can be either single- or dual-display. The requirements for VR displays include higher resolution to achieve higher pixels per degree (PPD) and a lower screen-door effect.

Kimi Lin, Senior Research Analyst, said: “Popular TFT LCD and AMOLED displays used for smartphones are also applicable to VR devices. The VR display supply chain is mature because popular TFT-based LCD or AMOLED displays are widely used and panel makers are already established, including Japan Display Inc. (JDI), Sharp Corp., Samsung Display, AUO, BOE Technology, Innolux Corp., China Star, and Sony. Presently, more brands are increasingly trying to use OLEDoS for VR applications to enable better visual effects.”