Research: 670K US broadband adds in Q2

Findings from Leichtman Research Group suggest that the largest cable and wireline phone providers and fixed wireless services in the US – representing about 96 per cent of the market – acquired about 670,000 net additional broadband Internet subscribers in Q2 2022, compared to a pro forma gain of about 1,000,000 subscribers in Q2 2021.

These top broadband providers account for about 110 million subscribers, with top cable companies having about 75.6 million broadband subscribers, top wireline phone companies having about 32.2 million subscribers, and top fixed wireless services having about 2.2 million subscribers.

Findings for the quarter include:

Overall, broadband additions in Q2 2022 were 67 per cent of those in Q2 2021

The top cable companies lost about 60,000 subscribers in Q2 2022 – compared to about 840,000 net adds in Q2 2021

The top wireline phone companies lost about 85,000 total broadband subscribers in Q2 2022 – compared to about 50,000 net adds in Q2 2021 Wireline Telcos had about 490,000 net adds via fibre in Q2 2022, and about 575,000 non-fibre net losses

Fixed wireless/5G home Internet services from T-Mobile and Verizon added about 815,000 subscribers in Q2 2022 – compared to about 120,000 net adds in Q2 2021

“Top broadband providers added about 670,000 subscribers in Q2 2022, reflecting over 800,000 net adds for fixed wireless services, along with modest net losses for cable and wireline phone providers,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “Over the past year, there were about 3,260,000 net broadband adds, with fixed wireless services accounting for 56 per cent of them.”