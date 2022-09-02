Data: Lord of the Rings most anticipated show of September

September is looking like a great month for TV fans, with several intriguing shows set to either debut or return this month.

Of course, the biggest series coming out is Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power which premiered on Prime Video on September 1st in the US. The show – which Amazon spent $250 million to acquire the rights to – is the top-ranked show on Whip Media’s list of the most anticipated shows of September among US viewers.

This makes sense, considering how highly anticipated the series has been; recent Whip Media data found The Rings of Power was the second-most anticipated series of the year, behind HBO’s House of the Dragon.

Meanwhile Andor on Disney+ came in second on Whip’s monthly ranking of new shows. The series is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney’s streaming service and is a prequel to 2016’s Rogue One film. Andor will follow Rebel spy Cassian Andor in the five years leading up to the events in Rogue One.

Other shows fans are excited to watch this month include Monarch, which will hit Fox on September 11th, and Quantum Leap on NBC, which will debut on September 19th. The Rookie: Feds on ABC took the fifth spot in the rankings, wrapping up a nice showing for the networks.

In terms of returning shows, Fate: The Winx Saga is the most anticipated show of the month. The popular Netflix teen drama is set to return on September 16th. Other big-name shows like Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Netflix’s Cobra Kai, based on the Karate Kid film series, are also coming back in September – they rank second and third in Whip’s rankings, respectively.

The second season of the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch ranked fourth overall for returning shows, with fans looking forward to seeing the show when it comes back on September 28th. And the fifth and final returning show in Whip Media’s rankings is Abbot Elementary on ABC.

Whip Media’s rankings are based on fan insights from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 22 million global registered users.