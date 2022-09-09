Forecast: Satellite HTS to reach $16.8bn by 2031

September 7th saw Eutelsat’s latest craft launched, its geostationary Konnect Very High Throughput Satellite (VHTS) – capable of 500 Gb/s of multi-beam capacity. The launch coincided with a report from Northern Sky Research (NSR) forecasting that the overall geostationary and non-geostationary HTS satellite market could be worth $16.8 billion by 2031.

These portions of the satellite business will maintain its leadership position through the decade, with Broadband Access, Mobility and Backhaul & Trunking segments driving majority growth.

NSR says that non-GSO newcomers such as Elon Musk’s Starlink, the UK/Indian OneWeb (and in the process of being bought by Eutelsat) and Jeff Bezos’s Kuiper playing leading roles across applications, non-GSO capacity revenue projects $8.6 billion in value by 2031. However, non-GSO witnesses greater growth rates for both bandwidth demand (59.5 per cent) and capacity revenues (37.2 per cent).

NSR says that contextualising the dynamics between the two capacity types (GSO vs non-GSO) will be critical for industry players to progress short-term planning through to long-term results.