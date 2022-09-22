Pluto TV sets Canadian launch date

Paramount Global and media and content company Corus Entertainment have confirmed that FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) service Pluto TV will debut in Canada on December 1st.

The pair say the service will debut with its most robust content offering at launch to-date, with more than 100 unique, curated channels and over 20,000 hours of content, including a wide spectrum of free programming such as drama, comedy, lifestyle, kids, movies, around-the-clock news and more. Audiences will be able to enjoy flagship Canadian series from Corus Studios including Love It or List It and Chopped Canada, plus fan-favourite Border Security, as well some key series from the popular NCIS Franchise. The service will also feature curated movie channels programmed by genre, including Pluto TV Comedy, Pluto TV Drama, Pluto TV Action, The Asylum, Christmas 365 and Thriller 365.

“I couldn’t be more excited to officially announce Pluto TV’s Canadian launch date, December 1,” declared Olivier Jollet, EVP & International GM for Pluto TV at Paramount Global. “Our initial channel line-up further illustrates how we are working to combine Corus’ incredible local content offering with Pluto TV’s global content, to meet the tastes of the Canadian audience. I’m confident that Pluto TV will quickly become a new destination both for fans of curated content as well as for clients and partners interested in investing in a new and unique streaming service upon its launch.”

Pluto TV Canada will offer a wide range of exclusive channels featuring international and Canadian titles. Channels available at launch will include: Pluto TV Comedy; Pluto TV Drama; Pluto TV Action; The Asylum; Christmas 365, and Thriller 365.

At launch, Corus will be the ad representative to what is positioned to become one of the largest free premium ad-supported streaming services in the country. In addition, Pluto TV will offer a curated slate of Corus Original library series that span a variety of genres.

Pluto TV will be available for free, with no registration required. At launch, Canadian users will be able to watch Pluto TV via Web at www.pluto.tv, via the Pluto TV app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.