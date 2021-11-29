ViacomCBS, NENT partner for Pluto TV Nordics launch

ViacomCBS Networks International and Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) have announced a partnership to bring Pluto TV to Sweden, Denmark and Norway in 2022.

The service will combine ViacomCBS’ free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with the biggest pan-Nordic ApOD platform Viafree. NENT Group will serve as the platform’s leading advertising sales partner.

Pluto TV will introduce the new FAST/AVoD platform with curated channels and on-demand programming featuring international and local content. Viewers will be able to watch Viafree popular local shows such as Paradise, Luxury Trap and Familien fra Bryggen, alongside global content from ViacomCBS’ library such as The Hills, Awkward, MTV Unplugged and Catfish, and content from multiple partners packaged in thematic channels like Pluto TV Movie, Pluto TV Crime, Pluto TV History and Pluto TV Comedy, among others.

“Continuing to expand Pluto TV as the world-leading free ad-supported streaming TV service is a critical element of our streaming strategy, and we are delighted to partner with NENT Group to create this new and expanded version of Pluto TV. The combination of our global content pipeline and Pluto TV’s best-in-class tech global platform, with NENT Group’s ad sales scale and powerful local Viafree content, will position Pluto TV as the leading player in the growing FAST/AVoD space,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO of VCNI. “Overall, this transformational partnership will boost Pluto TV’s growth internationally, and we expect to replicate this strategic model across all key international markets.”

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO, added: “We are happy to have found a new and stronger way forward for Viafree through this innovative partnership that creates significant value for all parties. Viewers can enjoy Viafree’s most loved formats as part of Pluto TV’s broad FAST and AVoD offering, while we are able to offer advertisers an even more attractive proposition. With this, we are taking an important further step to sharpen our focus on our fast-growing Viaplay SVoD service, which we expect to have at least twelve million subscribers in 2025.”

Following the launch of Pluto TV, Viafree will be phased out as a standalone platform.

Pluto TV is currently available in 26 markets globally, including the US, Latin America and Europe.