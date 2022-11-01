Viaplay rolls out in UK

The Viaplay streaming service in now live in the UK.

Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO, commented: “Viaplay has so much to offer UK viewers. Starting today, subscribers can enjoy original storytelling that has won prizes around the world, attractive third-party content from all Nordic countries and beyond, and top-class local and international sports – all through one competitively priced service. This launch is great news for viewers and a milestone for our company. Nordic noir is just the beginning for Viaplay in the UK.”

Viewers can choose the Film & Series package focused on Nordic storytelling with more than 1,000 hours of Viaplay Originals and curated third-party content, or the Total package that also includes live sports. The direct-to-consumer packages are priced at £3.99 and £14.99 per month respectively, with a seven-day free trial for the Film & Series package and a monthly price of £11.99 for Total customers signing a 12-month contract.



Highlights of Viaplay Film & Series :

The service will initially skew towards popular genres such as Nordic noir, drama and young adult.

The Viaplay Originals available at launch include the Nordic noir series Cell 8 with Freddie Wise, Fenris, Honour, the Canneseries winner Partisan and Those Who Kill; the dramas Harmonica, Love Me and Pernille; the young adult shows A Class Apart, Delete Me, Threesome and Thunder in My Heart; and many more.

Viewers can also access Viaplay’s documentary slate, with Nordic and international productions such as Natascha Kampusch – A Lifetime in Prison, Operation Cannabis, Superswede and The Prize of Silence.

The curated third-party content is from Nordic and international partners and includes the acclaimed films As in Heaven, Borg vs. McEnroe, I Am Zlatan, Margrete: Queen of the North and the Oscar-nominees A Royal Affair and The Square; the hit dramas Catch and Release, Exit, Gåsmamman, Thin Blue Line and Wallander; and more.

Highlights of Viaplay Total :

In addition to all Film & Series content, subscribers to Viaplay’s Total package can follow a broad range of live sports, including all European Qualifiers for the UEFA Euro and FIFA World Cup played by the Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland men’s national football teams, along with the UEFA Nations League and friendlies, until 2028.

Viaplay holds a comprehensive portfolio of rights to over 1,000 UEFA international matches from across Europe, including top-ranked sides such as Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

Viaplay will also show La Liga, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup and Coppa Italia football; BKT United Rugby Championship, Rugby Football League and TOP 14 rugby; NHL, IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Champions Hockey League and Elite Ice Hockey League; CEV volleyball; KSW mixed martial arts; EHF handball; ISU figure skating and speed skating; and World Athletics Continental Tour Gold and Indoor Tour.

The Scottish League Cup and Elite Ice Hockey League will be rebranded as the Viaplay Cup and Viaplay Elite League respectively.

In the UK, Viaplay is supported by a wide range of devices and platforms, including major Smart TV brands; iOS and Android smartphones and tablets; Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV; and PC and Mac.

Following Viaplay’s recent acquisition of Premier Sports, the pay-TV channels Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports 2 have been rebranded as Viaplay Sports 1 and Viaplay Sports 2, with the free-to-air TV channel FreeSports becoming Viaplay Xtra. All channels remain available through existing distribution partnerships with Sky, Virgin, Amazon and Netgem TV.