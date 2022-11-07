FAST Channels TV brings popular viewing to CarbonTV

FAST Channels TV has partnered with CarbonTV, a premium video platform, to deliver a new FAST channel, plus a catalogue of FAST content for the outdoor enthusiast.

The latest addition to the FAST Channels TV line-up, Skull Bound TV, sees host and skull artist, Jana Waller, take viewers on hunting and fishing adventures across the globe, featuring breathtaking scenery and incredible wildlife. While currently only available from CarbonTV, Skull Bound TV will soon be available on various FAST TV platforms.

The partnership will also bring more than 50 FAST channels to CarbonTV’s already huge selection of titles, including the iconic PBS documentary series, Wild America, alongside a library of quality adventure entertainment and animal related shows.

On partnering with FAST Channels TV, Julie McQueen, CarbonTV President, said: “FAST Channels TV has enabled us to elevate our content distribution, broadening our reach and delivering a rich viewing experience to wider audiences. As we continue to extend our offering, we hope to tap into FAST Channels TV’s extensive network and expertise.”

Russell Foy, CEO of Fast Channels TV, commented: “The innovative as-a-service revenue-share model at the heart of FAST Channels TV makes a compelling business case for content providers and OTT platforms alike. We’re proud to be able to expand CarbonTV’s consumer offering, producing purpose-driven content that its audiences will love.”

FAST Channels TV works with content owners and platforms to provide additional content, technology, apps, and monetization services, allowing its partners to focus their resources on securing additional premium content and the marketing efforts that will define a project’s success.

To put your content on a platform or channel, or to take any of the current FAST Channels TV line-up please get in touch on info@fastchannels.tv and for more information regarding FAST Channels TV platform, visit fastchannels.tv.