Peacock US adding live stream of NBC stations

Peacock Premium Plus customers in the US will soon have 24/7 access to watch their local affiliate station through a channel on their Peacock homepage. The live stream channel, which will be available in all 210 NBC affiliate markets on November 30th, will include NBC’s full lineup of local news, sports and weather, market-by-market, as well as network hits including TODAY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and NBC prime – all in real time.

This live stream offering complements the existing on-demand content available from NBC, as well as Peacock’s entertainment, news, and sports programming.

“With Peacock’s local affiliate livestream, our subscribers are getting the unique combination of the ad-free on-demand content they love with the local news and NBC programming that is already part of their daily life,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “NBC affiliates have long been an integral part of local communities, and we look forward to being another point of connection and engagement for those communities across the country.”

“Our Affiliates have always been terrific partners as our industry evolves to meet our consumers’ expectations and viewing habits,” said Philip Martzolf, President, NBC Affiliate Relations. “This is an exciting new offering that expands our best-in-class broadcast and local programming to new audiences.”

“Our NBC Affiliate stations are trusted destinations for our viewers to be entertained and informed,” said Eric Meyrowitz, Executive Vice President, Hearst Television and Chair, NBC Affiliates Board. “This partnership elevates our commitment to our audiences by giving them another place to receive our local and NBC broadcast programming alongside Peacock’s original and unique content.”