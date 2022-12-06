ITV: England vs Senegal scores biggest audience of 2022

A peak of 20.4 million viewers across TV and streaming watched ITV’s coverage of England vs Senegal as the three lions booked their place in the quarter-finals.

This is 1.7 million viewers higher than the peak audience that watched England vs Wales in the Group B World Cup match on the BBC on November 29th.

Across television, an average audience of 13.4 million viewers watched the overall coverage of England’s 3-0 victory over Senegal between 6pm and 9.30pm – a 61 per cent share of viewing, with an average of 18.4 million viewers watching the full match.

A total of 10.8 million viewers live-streamed the match, ITV’s biggest streaming audience for the World Cup so far.

England will take on France in the quarter-final on December 10th, with live coverage from 6pm, on ITV and the new ITVX streaming service which goes live on December 8th.

