Ginny & Georgia at Netflix #1 for a third week

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia topped Netflix’s English TV List for the third week in a row with 87.4 million hours viewed in the week commencing January 16th. The mother-daughter drama series has amassed 430.59 million total hours viewed with more than 47 million households who have viewed the series (430.59 million hours viewed divided by 9 hours).

Feel-good family movie Dog Gone, based on a true story and starring Rob Lowe and Johnny Berchtold, has 20.91 million hours viewed and topped the English Films List.

In its fourth week on the Non-English TV List, Mexican drama La Reina del Sur pulled in 54.09 million hours viewed for the #1 spot. South Korean sci-fi thriller JUNG\_E enters the Non-English Films List at #1 with 19.3 million hours viewed.

Besides Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia, the English TV List was full of fan favourites, including Season 1 (25.37 million hours viewed) and Season 2 (55.53 million hours viewed) of Vikings: Valhalla, Addams Family spin-off Wednesday (45.74 million hours viewed), the first season of Ginny & Georgia (43.29 million hours viewed), Kaleidoscope (22.99 million hours viewed) and Season 3 of Emily in Paris (15.55 million hours viewed). debuted on the list with 41.08 million hours viewed.

The Pale Blue Eye came in #2 on the English Films List with 12.69 million hours viewed. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was in the #3 spot. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker and Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical remained on the list in the #4 and #6 spots, respectively.

Indian action-adventure Mission Manju entered the Non-English Films List with 8.94 million hours viewed, joining another Indian sensation and top 10 stalwart, RRR. Norwegian’s Troll and Italy’s My Name is Vendetta, both remained on the list, along with Mexican drama Noise. The leader in this year’s BAFTA nominations and Best Picture Oscar nominated, German war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, and Polish action-thriller Lesson Plan also maintained their standing on the list.

On the Non-English TV side, new entrants to the list include French drama Women at War, Turkish drama Shahmaran and Season 4 of Israeli thriller Fauda. Dramas kept fans coming back for more with Korean The Glory and Alchemy of Souls (Part 2), Spanish Sky Rojo and Japanese Alice In Borderland. Austrian thriller Woman of the Dead and Spanish comedy Alpha Males closed out the list.