Ofcom: Virgin Media tops Q3 pay-TV complaints

Ofcom has published the latest figures for complaints the regulator received about the UK’s major mobile, broadband and pay-TV providers between July and September 2022. In summary, the latest complaints data shows:

Overall, complaint volumes during this quarter were broadly in line with the previous three months.

with the previous three months. Shell Energy continued to attract the most broadband and landline complaints , with a small decrease from last quarter. Broadband complaints were mainly driven by faults and service issues, while landline customers were mainly unhappy with how complaints were handled.

BT Mobile, Virgin Mobile and iD Mobile were the most complained-about mobile operators, with customers primarily complaining about how their complaint had been handled.

Virgin Media continued to generate the most pay-TV complaints; the main reason customers complained to Ofcom was due to complaints handling.

Sky attracted the fewest pay-TV and broadband complaints.

EE joined Sky as the least complained-about landline providers.

Tesco Mobile, Sky Mobile and EE generated the fewest complaints in the mobile sector.

Ofcom notes that it is monitoring Shell’s performance closely, as its complaint volumes remain significantly higher than other providers.

“Overall complaint levels have been consistently low in recent months, but some providers need to raise their game to match the customer service standards offered by their rivals. If you’re not happy with the service you’re getting, consider shopping around and moving elsewhere. You could end up with better customer service as well as saving money,” commented Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s Consumer Protection Director.

Responding to the data, a Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We’re investing in every area of our business to create an excellent customer experience and bring complaints down across the board. We know there’s more to do and are committed to further improving so we deliver exceptional service to all our customers.”





