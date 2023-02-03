Netflix, General Motors partnership

General Motors and Netflix are joining forces to give put the spotlights on electric vehicles (EVs).



In 2021, GM launched the ‘Everybody In’ campaign, showcasing its intent to lead an all-electric future, and invited others to join the movement. GM is engineering EVs with purpose-built, ground-up design, powered by the Ultium Platform, enabling EVs for everyone. Netflix is now joining the movement and will increase the presence of EVs in Netflix-produced shows and films, where relevant, while also taking steps to enable more sustainable productions.

“Entertainment has a huge impact on culture. We want to make EVs famous on streaming, small and silver screens to build an EV culture through storytelling that incorporates the experiences of driving and owning an EV,” said GM Global Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl. “Netflix is a great partner because of the company’s compelling storytelling, commitment to sustainability and track record of sparking conversations that shape cultural trends. We are united in creating a better, more sustainable future for our world as we bring everybody in on EVs.”

As a result of the partnership, Netflix say it is supporting and educating creators, helping them to better understand how EVs can complement and enhance their stories. Over the course of the next year, inspired by this partnership, GM EVs will be seen in select Netflix shows and films, including Love is Blind, Queer Eye and Unstable, which will feature the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, GMC Hummer EV Pickup and Cadillac Lyriq respectively.

“At Netflix, we create shows and films that can influence culture and spark meaningful conversations,” said Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee. “From the TikTok dance trends inspired by Wednesday to thoughtful discussions about climate change with Don’t Look Up, we know that entertainment can drive fandom and inspire connections. GM is a cultural leader in the auto industry and we are proud to partner with them in their efforts by amplifying the presence of electric vehicles in our shows and films.”

In addition to Netflix’s commitment to increase the presence of EVs on screen, the company is also taking action to become more sustainable behind the camera within its productions by optimizing energy use, then electrifying it, and decarbonising the rest.



As part of the rollout for this strategic alliance, a commercial that presents both companies’ commitment to a more sustainable future will air during the Super Bowl on February 12th. Fans will see Hollywood actor Will Ferrell enter the world of some of the biggest Netflix shows and films including Army of the Dead, Squid Game and more