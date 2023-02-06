Paramount+, Three UK distribution partnership

Paramount+, the streaming service from Paramount Global, has partnered with Three UK to give customers access to more than 8,000 hours of entertainment.

Three UK becomes the streaming service’s first major mobile partner in the UK, as Paramount+ continues to grow its direct-to-consumer distribution.

Paramount+ is available immediately to new customers of Three UK who take out a qualifying monthly plan. Customers have complementary access to the service for varying durations, depending on their tariff. At the end of their introductory offer, customers can roll onto mobile billing to pay for the service at the current market rate.

Paramount+ brings together exclusive originals, movies and series across every genre from Paramount’s iconic brands and production studios including Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Showtime and the Smithsonian Channel.Titles available include Halo, 1923, Yellowstone, The Mayor of Kingstown and hit movie Top Gun: Maverick.

“Mobile distribution is a crucial part of our strategy to reach the widest possible audience with our premium content proposition”, said Akhila Khanna, Vice President, Partnerships & Business Development, UK, at Paramount. “This significant partnership with Three UK allows us to complement their broad penetration and market-leading capabilities with the high value add on streaming content from Paramount+.”

“Our partnership with Paramount+ will make some of the best and biggest TV shows and films on the planet directly available to our customers”, added Andy Foy, Director of New Products and Propositions, at Three UK. “We are excited to be embarking on this journey with Paramount+ on the UK’s Fastest 5G Network.”