Kantar signs LADbible, JOE Media, LiveScore

As online news habits continue to evolve, marketing data and analytics company Kantar has secured a series of new digital media subscribers to its TGI consumer data in the UK, including LADbible, JOE Media and sport specialist LiveScore.

The publishers will use Kantar TGI, which provides in-depth insight into consumer behaviours, attitudes and media consumption, to help sell their advertising offer to agency and brand teams. This will include demonstrating affinities between their readers and brands’ customers, alongside insight into how consumers interact and engage with online content.

Sarah Sanderson, managing director of TGI at Kantar, commented: “The media buying space is experiencing intense competition, as brands looks for new ways to reach audiences and budgets come under pressure from high inflation. In response, publishers are working hard to prove the value they can bring, establish their competitive edge and win advertisers’ pounds. Having the right data at your fingertips is vital, enabling platforms to make their case to agency and in-house teams and in turn helping these clients to justify their spending decisions to stakeholders. Securing these prominent digital media publishers as new clients is testament to the enduring and unique power of TGI to meet evolving insight priorities.”

Emily Driscoll, research and insights lead at LADbible Group, said: “TGI has a fantastic wealth of information on how consumers’ media habits and wider behaviours are evolving as economic and social forces reshape their priorities. Providing our media-buying clients with this accurate, up-to-date insight into how their customers are engaging with online content is vital to support our relationships with them and ultimately to grow our business.”

Ric Leask, Marketing Director at LiveScore, said: “In an increasingly competitive market, understanding how your audience operates is becoming even more important. LiveScore has a highly engaged audience and a proud history of using data-driven insights to charge business performance. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Kantar TGI and use its consumer expertise to further enrich our advertising offer to both existing and prospective clients.”