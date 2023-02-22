Microsoft, Nvidia gaming partnership

Microsoft and Nvidia have agreed to a 10-year partnership to bring Xbox PC games to the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service – which has more than 25 million members in over 100 countries.

The agreement will enable gamers to stream Xbox PC titles from GeForce NOW to PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, smartphones and other devices. It will also enable Activision Blizzard PC titles to be streamed on GeForce NOW after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision closes.

“Xbox remains committed to giving people more choice and finding ways to expand how people play,” said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. “This partnership will help grow Nvidia’s catalogue of titles to include games like Call of Duty, while giving developers more ways to offer streaming games. We are excited to offer gamers more ways to play the games they love.”

“Combining the incredibly rich catalogue of Xbox first party games with GeForce NOW’s high-performance streaming capabilities will propel cloud gaming into a mainstream offering that appeals to gamers at all levels of interest and experience,” added Jeff Fisher, senior vice president for GeForce at Nvidia. “Through this partnership, more of the world’s most popular titles will now be available from the cloud with just a click, playable by millions more gamers.”

The partnership delivers increased choice to gamers and resolves Nvidia’s concerns with Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Nvidia therefore is offering its full support for regulatory approval of the acquisition.

Microsoft and NVIDIA will begin work immediately to integrate Xbox PC games into GeForce NOW,.

Microsoft has also announced that it finalised a 10-year agreement to bring the latest version of Call of Duty to the Nintendo platform following the merger with Activision.