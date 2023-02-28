EFL seeks broadcast rights bids

The EFL, which runs the three football leagues below the Premier League, has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for interested parties in respect of its broadcast rights from season 2024/25 onwards, with speculation suggesting that they are set to double in value to over £200 million (€227m) a season.

Streaming companies such as Viaplay and DAZN are tipped to join incumbent Sky Sports and BT Sport in the process. Sky has held the live rights since 2002, but may have to nearly double its current £119 million deal to retain exclusive coverage from the 2024.

The ITT is the next formal step in the sales process following the League’s Request for Proposals in October which received multiple responses from a range of broadcasters, OTT and streaming platforms.

The League is seeking to evolve its rights offering for this latest cycle to provide additional revenues for EFL Clubs alongside embracing innovation and reflect changing audience habits.

Rights are available from the beginning of season 2024/25 across the Championship, League One, League Two, EFL Cup, EFL Trophy and all end of season Play-Off matches.

“We had an encouraging set of responses in the Autumn to the RFP and after continued dialogue with the market we are now moving to formalise the next stage of the process,” advises Ben Wright, EFL Chief Commercial Officer.

“Our objective remains to find the right mix of maximising value, increasing volume and providing a great viewing experience through evolution and innovation. Clubs received a full update at meetings last week and will continue to be kept informed on progress as we enter this latter phase.”

Bidders must submit responses by 5pm on March 22nd.