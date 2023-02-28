ThinkAnalytics boost for Intigral personalisation

Intigral, the media arm of stc Group, the Saudi Arabian Telco Conglomerate, a provider of digital entertainment and sports content in MENA, that has selected content discovery and viewer analytics specialist ThinkAnalytics’ Think360 personalised content discovery and viewer engagement platform for its stc tv and Jawwy TV streaming services.

As well as launching personalised user experiences that increase engagement on these services, Think360 will underpin Intigral’s Master Aggregation strategy to provide all the top entertainment to its users, in one destination.

Using Think360, Intigral will offer its subscribers across the region a frictionless and innovative way to discover content across services. Intigral’s deep entertainment library will be aggregated with content from regional and international partners for a seamless experience across all devices in multiple languages.

With a significant increase in standalone OTT video offerings, Intigral looks to take advantage of its Master Aggregator business model to offer its users an intuitive browsing and viewing experience (content discovery, personalised recommendations, etc). Intigral chose to partner with ThinkAnalytics because of Think360’s proven success with major TV operators worldwide resulting in enhanced user experiences, and its success delivering advanced functionality including super-aggregation and contextual engagement.

ThinkAnalytics is providing a fully managed service running on AWS for Intigral, delivering personalised live TV, on-demand entertainment and sports content across multiple platforms and devices. The premium stc tv service features over 200 live channels as well as a very large SVoD and TVoD library. It runs on platforms including mobile, Android TV, set-top boxes, Samsung and LG smart TVs, Xbox, and Apple TV in stc Group territories (KSA, Kuwait and Bahrain). The Jawwy TV streaming service is available for consumers across the wider MENA region, outside of stc Group footprint.

Intigral will deploy the full suite of Think360 products available in the portfolio for both stc tv and Jawwy TV, including search and discovery, ThinkEditorial campaign management system, ThinkUX and ThinkInsight. With ThinkUX, the Intigral editorial team can select use cases to dynamically change the user experience across all devices. Intigral will use ThinkInsight to analyse large, complex data sets about viewing and content, and A/B testing, to better meet its business KPIs.

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve our service in order to provide the best streaming experiences possible,” explained William Sharp, Chief Technology Officer at Intigral. “With Think360 we will achieve these goals by giving subscribers a personalised user experience with seamless search and discovery across our own content and third party services.”

“One of the reasons for our roaring success in the MENA region is the quality and quantity of our multi-lingual capabilities including metadata in Arabic, which makes it easy for users to find content with a unified, personalised experience across all screens,” added Samuel Sweet, CEO EMEA & APAC at ThinkAnalytics. “We look forward to a long partnership with Intigral as we bring the most comprehensive and engaging experiences to its subscribers.”