Research: Mexican viewers back AI dubbing over subtitles

The world’s biggest entertainment distributors could win over millions of TV viewers currently swerving non-domestic content by deploying AI dubbing, new research suggests.

A YouGov poll of 1,002 Mexican adults found that more than half (58 per cent) preferred watching content localised with AI dubbing over a subtitled equivalent, with the strongest preference displayed by those who watch the least foreign language TV.

Of those watching less than two hours of localised video per week, 71 per cent of this audience preferred video localised through AI.

The research, commissioned by AI dubbing start-up Papercup, also found that an estimated figure of more than 35 million Mexicans (41 per cent of the population) currently watch less than 2 hours of foreign language video per week; it is also estimated that more than 71 million (86 per cent of the population) consume foreign language content weekly.

The study asked viewers to watch identical clips of Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch, and asked to state their preference between the version localised by traditional subtitles and the one using Papercup’s bespoke AI-driven dubbing technologies.

Among individuals who watch no foreign language content whatsoever, this figure rose to as high as 82 per cent preferring the latter, compared to the overall average of 58 per cent.

“With more than 71 million adults watching localised content on a weekly basis, Mexico has long been a key foreign market for international media companies,” advises Jesse Shemen, Papercup CEO.

“These figures make it clear that a strong majority of all viewers prefer AI dubbed content to traditional subtitles, but they also show the potential of these technologies to grow revenue from previously untapped groups.”

“AI has a critical role to play in the future of the media and entertainment sector. Those who fail to consider it will fall behind,” he warns.

Papercup offers an AI and machine learning-based system that localises videos into other languages using synthetic voices with true emotional depth.

Content dubbed by Papercup has already reached over 350 million people in non-English speaking territories in the last 12 months alone.

By deploying its proprietary systems to create expressive synthetic voices specifically suited for video, Papercup generates engaging translated content that outperforms subtitled offerings and can be delivered at a speed and price that traditional dubbing struggles to match.

Its AI tools allow brands including Bloomberg, Sky News, Fremantle and The Jamie Oliver Group to localise hundreds of hours of content in a high-quality and scalable way.

Focus groups commissioned by Papercup show that many viewers find it impossible to distinguish between the voices synthesised by Papercup’s technology, and actual human voices, with some even preferring the AI voices.