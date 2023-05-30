Barb: SVoD subs dip in UK

Barb has released data from its Establishment Survey showing that 19.08 million UK homes (67.4 per cent of households) had access to a subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) service in Q1 2023.

This was a -1.7 per cent decrease from 19.42 million in Q4 2022, despite Apple TV+ and Sky’s NOW service both making strong gains.

Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ saw small quarterly drops in the number of UK homes with access to their services:

16.96 million homes had access to Netflix in Q1 2023, down -1.1 per cent from 17.15 million in Q4 2022.

12.90 million homes had access to Prime Video in Q1 2023, down -1.7 per cent from 13.12 million in Q4 2022.

7.14 million homes had access to Disney+ in Q1 2023, a decline of -1.9 per cent from 7.28 million in Q4 2022.

By contrast, NOW and Apple TV+ saw quarterly gains: