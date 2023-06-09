Report: Untapped LGBTQ+ opportunity for marketers

Nielsen has released The Push For Change: Examining LGBTQ+ Representation in Media and Advertising report, which highlights that gender diverse audiences are increasingly more welcoming to brand engagements that are targeted based on sexual orientation and/or gender identity. Yet, while these audiences are more receptive to targeted brand messaging, there is still a significant gap in authentic representation in media content and advertising.

The majority (46 per cent) of LGBTQ people surveyed were more likely to say that the best way to improve LGBTQ+ inclusivity is by avoiding stereotypes. This furthers the notion that authentic and realistic depictions of LGBTQ+ individuals are even more critical for brands and advertisers aiming to reach and connect through inclusive content. In addition, 47 per cent of people who identify as gay and 49 per cent who identify as lesbian believe adding more LGBTQ+ individuals to content would enhance inclusivity in programming and advertising.

“We continue to see an increase in consumer comfort levels related to gender diverse and LGBTQ+ targeted messaging,” said Stacie de Armas, Senior Vice President, DEI, Diverse Insights, Intelligence and Initiatives at Nielsen. “Today’s media landscape allows advertisers to easily magnify the reach of audience-specific advertising, which makes a compelling case for brands to broaden their marketing strategies to be more inclusive of LGBTQ+ audiences.”

Despite the fact that 42 per cent of adults in America state they are more likely to buy from a brand when they are represented in a campaign, marketers continue to miss opportunities to build connections with gender diverse and LGBTQ+ audiences. The majority of non-cisgender identifying audiences (62 per cent) state that they haven’t been targeted in advertisements and among the broader LGBTQ+ community, only 19 per cent say they’ve received targeted advertising.

When it comes to media content, streaming platforms account for 87 per cent of LGBTQ+ related content. In April 2023, audiences had nearly seven times the amount of representative programming to choose from on streaming platforms (2,777 titles) compared to linear TV (416 titles). Around the world, linear TV remains the primary option for TV content, presenting the opportunity for more LGBTQ+-inclusive media content where audiences are.

Other key highlights in the report include: