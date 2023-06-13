Study: Where does Gen Z get their news?

A study from Day One Agency and USC Annenberg Center for Public Relation titled Ask Gen Z: A Deep Dive into Gen Z’s Scrolls, takes a deep dive into Gen Z’s media consumption habits, as the generation is actively reshaping today’s media landscape.

The report uncovers that Gen Z’s relationship with their scrolls and information consumption has fundamentally changed when comparing their habits to their parents and previous generations.

While there are many third party studies that already highlight this topic, Day One Agency and USC Annenberg were most interested in the nuances of why Gen Z was interacting with certain media content, and not others, not just how they’re spending their time online, but why, and who’s influencing them.

The mobile ethnographic study tasked a representative sample of eligible USC students born between 1997-2004 to log daily video updates of themselves about the information they consumed.

Findings include: