GroupM launches Total TV Measurement

Aiming to future proof measurement in the constantly evolving TV landscape, GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has launched Total TV Measurement. Developed by Finecast, the addressable TV solution of GroupM Nexus, Total TV Measurement offers GroupM clients in the UK in-depth, data-driven measurement capabilities that are claimed to go one step further in leveraging the value of addressable TV.

Designed to help clients understand the reach contribution between a Finecast addressable TV campaign and the corresponding linear campaign to understand campaign effectiveness and inform future planning, Total TV Measurement aggregates, aligns, and de-duplicates a set of complex data sets, including campaign delivery data across all addressable TV content and Linear data from BARB.

To develop Total TV Measurement, the Finecast team in the UK partnered with cutting-edge research and technology companies AudienceProject and TechEdge. By combining AudienceProject’s custom design TV measurement technology with Finecast log-level data – which includes BVoD, AVoD and other broadcast-like content – Total TV Measurement intelligently fuses and analyses data to create a single measure of cross-channel addressable reach. This is then combined with BARB data via TechEdge to produce de-duplicated reach and frequency metrics across addressable TV and linear campaigns. The solution delivers these enhanced metrics against a broad set of BARB demographic audiences and will soon extend further to more addressable audiences such as affluence and life stage.

Outputs offered by Total TV Measurement include:

Cross-channel addressable TV reach and frequency

Linear campaign reach and frequency

Overall de-duplicated reach and frequency

Finecast and linear TV 1+ cover curves (other custom cover curves considered)

With the TV and video landscape rapidly evolving and the way in which viewers consume content continuing to proliferate, campaign planning and measurement is increasingly becoming more sophisticated and complex, says Finecast. Total TV Measurement aims to provide value-driven insight into reach metrics and how addressable TV and linear TV can work most efficiently together to optimise reach at different points of the reach curve, where increasingly it doesn’t always need to be linear first.

“We understand that our clients are demanding greater union and cross-channel insight when it comes to media planning and measurement, and we’ve seen great advancements in the space in the past couple of years,” notes Samantha Lister, Head of Marketing Science at Finecast. “Utilising the capabilities of AudienceProject and TechEdge, we have created a measurement solution that goes one step further in understanding the value of addressable TV on the media plan. The additional verification procedures performed by PwC provide clients with reassurance over the data and processes used throughout this solution.”

“AudienceProject’s mission is to help brands uncover value through cross-media audience measurement,” adds Martyn Bentley, Commercial Director, UK at AudienceProject. “We are thrilled with this development in how our audience measurement capabilities continue to support Finecast’s high-quality Total TV offering for many of the UK’s largest brands.”

“We are aware that TV and Video are becoming increasingly intertwined and simplifying the post-campaign measurement process for our clients is vital to showcase the success of their hard work and partnership with us,” says Richard Fuller, Managing Partner at Finecast UK. “We want to ensure our customers are one step ahead when it comes to measuring and optimising their addressable campaigns and most importantly helping them drive efficiencies.”

As advertisers rely on campaign measurement metrics to not only measure success but plan future campaigns, it is imperative that the results are held to the highest standards and can be trusted by users. Finecast’s campaign reach, frequency and Total TV Measurement Methodology have therefore been subject to external verification procedures performed by PwC under the International Standard on Related Services (ISRS) 4400 (Revised).